Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 63,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.