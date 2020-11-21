Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Redfin were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Redfin by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,104. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.