Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of GE opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

