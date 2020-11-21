Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $65.46 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.