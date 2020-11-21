Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $108,000 Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in OPKO Health were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 333,155 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 950.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 199,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 123,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 860,000 shares of company stock worth $2,904,900. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. TheStreet raised shares of OPKO Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

