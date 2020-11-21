Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $212,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 133.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

