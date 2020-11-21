Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $96,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.