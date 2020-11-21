Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $99,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $138.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.83. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

