Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on FedEx to $276.50 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

NYSE FDX opened at $276.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.89. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.