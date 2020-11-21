Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

Shares of ECL opened at $210.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average is $201.32. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

