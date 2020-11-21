Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

