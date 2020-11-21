Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $142,000 Investment in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,197.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

CLOU stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

