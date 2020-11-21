Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,854,000. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,225,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 425,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 237,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,343,000.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

