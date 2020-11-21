Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 235 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Southern were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in The Southern by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.