Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 530 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 51.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $179.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $180.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.81.

