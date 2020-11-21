Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 54 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $728.12 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $779.63 and its 200-day moving average is $739.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

