Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nikola were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $26.38 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

