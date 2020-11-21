Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

