Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $2,518,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,657,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,747 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $8,017,000.

Shares of WTRG opened at $43.73 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

