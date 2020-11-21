Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

