Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,489 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,615,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,752,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $68,312,000 after buying an additional 195,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

