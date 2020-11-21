Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 524 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 594.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

