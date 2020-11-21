Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 8,108 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,672,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 248,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

KBWD stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th.

