Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 96 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $151.95 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.