Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 98 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $13,405,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,736,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Roku by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $1,877,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,872 shares of company stock valued at $56,690,492. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

Shares of ROKU opened at $263.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.95. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

