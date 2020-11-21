Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.