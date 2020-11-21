Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Down 8.2%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 3,225,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 1,265,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several research analysts have commented on AHT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.87.

The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -23.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,634.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

