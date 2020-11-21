ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €408.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.