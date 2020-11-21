Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $98.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.81.

ATO opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

