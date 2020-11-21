AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AUDC. Bank of America initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of AUDC opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.03 million, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

