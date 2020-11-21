Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 31.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 141,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 209,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 84,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.75. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

