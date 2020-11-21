B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bryant R. Riley bought 1,224 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $31,322.16.

On Friday, September 4th, Bryant R. Riley bought 2,282 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $59,811.22.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $533,400.00.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $844.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.