B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for GAN (NYSE:GAN)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

GAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

GAN stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

