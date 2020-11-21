Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) a €200.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus AG (ZO1.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €142.25 ($167.35).

ETR:ZO1 opened at €166.40 ($195.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00. zooplus AG has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1 year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €148.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

