Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.