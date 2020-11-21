Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Trading Up 5.2%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 4,305,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,619,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

