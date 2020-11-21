Bank of America Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $79.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,117. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $612,504,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

