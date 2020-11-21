Bank of America Lowers Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $248.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

