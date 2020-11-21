Bank of America Upgrades Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $330.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.21.

PANW opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $295.17. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

