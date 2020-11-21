Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,105,000 after acquiring an additional 323,047 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

MMC opened at $112.98 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,293. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

