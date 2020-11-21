Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ford Motor by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,963 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 163,565 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

