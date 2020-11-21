Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PVH were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after buying an additional 1,268,757 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after buying an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,643,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

