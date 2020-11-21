Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SEA by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SEA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SEA by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,637 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SEA by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

NYSE SE opened at $183.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

