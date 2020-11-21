Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $512,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $199.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.89. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

