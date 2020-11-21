Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $541,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

