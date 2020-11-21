Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 438,928 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $292.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.73 and its 200 day moving average is $241.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $295.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.21.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

