Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $618,000 in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

INDY stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

