Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $687,000 in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.19% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHIQ. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $35.11 on Friday. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.