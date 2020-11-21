Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $694,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $69.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

