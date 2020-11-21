Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

